Seen in Cabo
Photo courtesy of Gay Amate

Jami Palladino, Pamela Martin and Gay Amate of Brentwood recently enjoyed some fun in the sun in Cabo San Lucas with their significant others. They had so much fun, they even brought along a copy of their hometown newspaper. Thanks for taking us along on your vacation!

