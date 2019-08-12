Seen in China

Photo courtesy of Poul Kjaer

Discovery Bay residents Birthe and Poul Kjaer recently enjoyed a holiday on the Trans Siberian Express. The trip began in Moscow and ended in Beijing where they posed with a copy of their hometown newspaper with the Great Wall in the background. Thanks for taking The Press along on your great adventure!

