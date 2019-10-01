Seen in Egypt

East County residents Jay McLaughlin and Peggy Valley recently enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Egypt. The couple took in the pyramids, a camel ride and an unforgettable trip down the Nile river. They also took along a copy of their Brentwood Press and snapped a shot in front of the historic Cheops pyramid on the Giza Plateau. Thank you for taking The Press along for the ride!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
What service do you use to watch T.V.?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brayan Zavala-Garcia sentenced in death of Discovery Bay resident
- Body of missing boater recovered, identified
- East County to get entertainment boost
- Home décor with a Good Finds touch
- Heritage Patriots crown new royalty
- California Gov. Newsom signals veto of environmental bill
- Little beauty queen collects pet food donations
- Homecoming honors for new Freedom High king and queen
- Grants on the menu for downtown Brentwood restaurants
- James “Bernie” Lynch
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Freedom High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming game
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] 2019 Heart of Oakley Festival
- [Photos] Freedom vs. San Ramon football 9-20-19
- [Photos] Clubs at Heritage High School
- [Photos] Oakley Mellowood fire 9-20-19
- [Photos] East Contra Costa Historical Society annual barbeque
- [Photos] 2019 Honor Bowl - Heritage vs. James Logan
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.