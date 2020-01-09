Seen in Havana
Photo courtesy of Mike Stoiber

Mike and Barbara Stoiber and their neighbors, Knute and Maryjoan Kleinen, celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Parque Central Hotel with the Discovery Bay Press in Havana, Cuba. They wish everyone a very healthy, happy and prosperous new year in 2020!

