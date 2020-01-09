Seen in Havana

Mike and Barbara Stoiber and their neighbors, Knute and Maryjoan Kleinen, celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Parque Central Hotel with the Discovery Bay Press in Havana, Cuba. They wish everyone a very healthy, happy and prosperous new year in 2020!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver fleeing robbery involved in head-on collision
- Oakley accident sends seven to area hospitals
- Complex coming to DuPont site in Oakley
- Sprinkler system contains fire in Brentwood home
- CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary opens in Antioch
- Heritage superstars Sarah Smith, Abby Muse on the move
- Community rallies to restore the flag barn on Vasco Road
- Brentwood Planning Commission approves apartments
- Golden Gate Park to celebrate 150th anniversary
- New owners for Discovery Bay Marina
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island
- [Photos] 2020 New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk
- [Photos] County agencies conduct active shooter drill at Freedom High School
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
- [Photos] 17th annual Discovery Bay Parade of Lights
- [Photos] Stonebarger Basketball Tournament
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls basketball- West Coast Jamboree Gold Division championship
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.