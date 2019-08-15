Seen in India

Photo courtesy of Pat Cheney

Summerset resident Pat Cheney took a moment to snap a photo with her hometown paper during a recent visit to a monument honoring the Buddha of Compassion in the Indus Valley region of Ladakh, India. Thanks for taking The Brentwood Press along on your amazing adventure!

