Seen in India

Mike Crosby and Marsha Brown enjoyed a recent Rotary-sponsored trip to India to participate in India’s National Immunization Day activities with Rotarians from around the world. On Jan. 19, approximately 11 million children were immunized against polio in India. These photos were taken at Amer Fort in Amer, Rajasthan, near Jaipur, India.
