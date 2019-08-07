Seen in Iowa

Brentwood resident Eugene Hammerson enjoyed a recent family reunion in Clear Lake, Iowa, and he took along a copy of his favorite hometown paper to mark the occasion. The Eldridge side of his family gets together every two years somewhere in the U.S. The family’s roots trace back to New England, where the first of Eugene’s relatives arrived in Connecticut in 1635. Thanks for taking The Press with you on your family vacation!
