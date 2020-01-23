Seen in Israel

Steve Navarro, holding a copy of The Press, and his wife Janis, recently enjoyed a trip to Capernaum, Israel, with a group from Golden Hills Church in Brentwood. Steve described the journey as enlightening and spiritual. Thank you for taking a copy of The Brentwood Press along on your historic vacation!
