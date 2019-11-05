Seen in Kentucky

Members of the Discovery Bay Corvette Club stopped for a photo at the 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in late August. Club members, along with thousands of other Corvette owners from around the country, participated in the 2019 Corvette Caravan. Thanks for taking us along on your fun excursion!
