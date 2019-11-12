Seen in Kuwait
Photo courtesy of Poul Kjaer

Poul and Birthe Kjaer just enjoyed an amazing visit to Kuwait City, where their son is stationed. The city is surrounded by the Persian Gulf and is truly an interesting world and culture. Thanks for taking along a copy of the Discovery Bay Press on your adventure!

