Seen in London
Photo courtesy of Nigel Jesson

Brentwood resident Nigel Jesson stopped with the Brentwood Press at Heathrow Airport in London. He enjoyed a recent trip across the pond to visit family in East Midlands, England, and spent a week celebrating the birthdays of his brother, daughter and granddaughter. Thanks for taking us along on your grand celebration!

