Seen in London

Brentwood resident Nigel Jesson stopped with the Brentwood Press at Heathrow Airport in London. He enjoyed a recent trip across the pond to visit family in East Midlands, England, and spent a week celebrating the birthdays of his brother, daughter and granddaughter. Thanks for taking us along on your grand celebration!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you get the flu shot every year?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Plans in works for former Brentwood Hi-Way Rooms site
- Former Brentwood tattoo artist inks TV spot
- Chilly waters, mild weather for 40th annual Frozen Bun Run
- Community rallies to restore the flag barn on Vasco Road
- City loan to help open downtown Oakley tavern
- Excessive speed leads to three-vehicle accident in Byron
- Liberty High School welcomes new school resource officer
- Brentwood apartment project under appeal
- Fecal bacteria at record levels in some California waterways
- CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary opens in Antioch
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty vs Amador girls soccer
- [Photos] 40th annual Frozen Bun Run on Bethel Island
- [Photos] Heritage vs. Liberty girls basketball 1-14-2020
- [Photos] Multiple car accident in Byron
- [Photos] County agencies conduct active shooter drill at Freedom High School
- [Photos] Deer Ridge Golf Club property public meeting
- [Photos] Liberty girl's basketball-Stonebarger Tournament
- [Photos] Heritage vs. Liberty boys basketball 1-14-2020
- [Photos] 2020 New Year's Day 5K Run/Walk
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.