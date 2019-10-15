Seen in London

Ed and Mary Anne Loyd and Tim and Karen Denham of Discovery Bay enjoyed a recent visit to England and the infamous Tower of London. Thanks for taking us along on your historic vacation!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
What service do you use to watch T.V.?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Contra Costa County prepares for possible PG&E power shutoffs
- Oakley accident claims life
- Driver involved in deadly 2017 Vasco Road crash sentenced
- 'Upscale, family-friendly' Rubiano's pizzeria comes to downtown Brentwood
- Senior residents at Oakley's Summer Creek Place fear rent hikes, homelessness
- Opponents spar over land swap
- Volunteers help Brentwood veteran in need
- Heritage Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets recognized
- Vegetation fire burns two acres in Oakley
- City of Oakley extends short-term rental ban
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Oakley Vegetation Fire 10-10-19
- [Photos] Liberty High School vs. Antioch High School football
- [Photos] Heritage High School girls volleyball 10-3-19
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming game
- [Photos] California Capital Airshow 10-5-19
- [Photos] October 2019 Pets
- [Photos] Freedom High School 2019 homecoming parade
- [Photos] Heritage High School 2019 homecoming parade
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.