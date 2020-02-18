Seen in Mexico

Photo courtesy of Jack Gaughan

A team of seven Brentwood Rotarians (Jay McLaughlin, Fran Bowman, Peggy Ann Valley, Tim Dahl, Fran Morrissey, Erin Chivello and Jack Gaughan) traveled to Colonia Topahue on a club-sponsored project to build goodwill and friendships in San Luis Rio Colorado. While there, they built a casita for a needy family. The Rotarians also plan to build a water store at Pan de Vida and install 10  wet baths in part of their Rotary Global Grant submittal.

