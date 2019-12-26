Seen in Mexico

John McGrath and Matthew Rodriguez recently visited Puerto Vallarta and Compostela Mexico where Matthew has family. Gone for a week, they took along a copy of their hometown paper. Thanks for taking The Press along on your holiday vacation!
