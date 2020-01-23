Seen in New Zealand

John McGrath and Danny Pacheco enjoyed a recent trip to New Plymouth, Taranaki, in New Zealand and brought along a copy of their hometown newspaper. The duo also took in the sights in Wellington, which they said reminded them of Tiburon and Sausalito. Thanks for taking The Press on your amazing vacation!
