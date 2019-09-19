Seen in Paris - Orlando and Misty Megia
Photo courtesy of Misty Megia

Orlando and Misty Megia celebrated their anniversary in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, taking along their hometown Brentwood Press to commemorate the occasion. Thanks for taking us along on your lovely celebration!

