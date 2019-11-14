Seen in San Felipe
Photo courtesy of Cindy Lannon

Rick Bindi and Cindy Lannon from Brentwood recently enjoyed a month at their home in San Felipe, Mexico. The couple posed for a photo with their hometown newspaper in front of the San Felipe sign, decked out for breast cancer awareness in October.

