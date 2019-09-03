Seen in Scotland

The littlest members of the Bird family pose for a photo next to the famous Forth Rail Bridge, in sunny Scotland along with a copy of the Oakley Press. The visitors were hopeful their Auntie Jen, Uncle Pete and cousins Ethan, Harry and baby Jack, who are avid readers, would enjoy their Seen with The Press photo. We know we did!
