Seen in Springfield
Photo courtesy of Ron Oort

Ron Oort, a longtime resident of Brentwood, recently went to Springfield, Illinois, for the American Flat Track Springfield Mile Double Header, on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Traveling alone on a 1989 Yamaha FJ1200 motorcycle and tent camping at predetermined KOAs, it took Oort five days, averaging 450 miles per day, to get there. The trip was a once in a lifetime opportunity – thanks for taking The Press along on your travels!

