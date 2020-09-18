Seen at Half Dome
Photo courtesy of Mariana Rivera

Oakley resident Mariana Rivera, left, with Camille Fielder of Sonora, center, and Cat Perez of Brentwood, enjoyed the view from Yosemite’s Half Dome in early July and took along a copy of The Press to mark the occasion. Thanks for taking us on your mountainous journey!

