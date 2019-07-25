Seen in Alaska: Edie and Galen Tidrick
Photo courtesy of Galen Tidrick

Edie and Galen Tidrick recently celebrated Edie’s 80th birthday aboard the Grand Princess Cruise to Alaska. They enjoyed five stops on their tour, including a zip ride in Juneau. Thanks Edie and Galen for taking along The Press on your Alaskan adventure!

