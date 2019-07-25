Edie and Galen Tidrick recently celebrated Edie’s 80th birthday aboard the Grand Princess Cruise to Alaska. They enjoyed five stops on their tour, including a zip ride in Juneau. Thanks Edie and Galen for taking along The Press on your Alaskan adventure!
