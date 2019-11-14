Seen In Niagara Falls

Rosalie and Tom Anderson recently enjoyed a trip back east to cheer on their daughter in the New York City Marathon. While there, they all visited the 9/11 Memorial and scenic Niagara Falls. Thanks for taking along a copy of your hometown newspaper on your east coast adventure!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- City of Brentwood dedicates street for Scott Lunger
- Brentwood Library café construction delayed
- Concerns raised over Antioch dual immersion program
- Unofficial returns show Brentwood's Measure L has failed
- Brentwood considers altering regulations to spur economic development
- Discovery Bay WWII veteran shares life story
- Friday Night Bites coming back to Oakley
- Motorcyclist breaks leg in accident on Deer Valley Road
- Liberty, Pittsburg football teams advance to playoffs
- Town of Discovery Bay welcomes new finance manager
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration in Brentwood
- [Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood
- [Photos] Motorcycle accident - Deer Valley Rd. 11-10-19
- [Photos] 2019 Hometown Halloween
- [Photos] Rollover accident in Brentwood 11-3-19
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Bowl
- [Photos] Girls' Tennis BVAL Championships 2019
- [Photos] November 2019 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.