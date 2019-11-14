Seen In Niagara Falls
Photo courtesy of Rosalie Anderson

Rosalie and Tom Anderson recently enjoyed a trip back east to cheer on their daughter in the New York City Marathon. While there, they all visited the 9/11 Memorial and scenic Niagara Falls. Thanks for taking along a copy of your hometown newspaper on your east coast adventure!

