Seen in the Caribbean

The Press came along with the Dicksa, Modrall and Kanazah families, all from Discovery Bay, on a recent Caribbean cruise to celebrate Father’s Day, a graduation, two promotions, two birthdays and a 50th wedding anniversary. Thanks for making The Press a part of your family celebrations!
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Driver rolls truck over in Brentwood
- Former Oakley resident Ruben Padilla is soaring toward Olympics
- Fast moving fire causes extensive damage in Knightsen
- Freedom varsity basketball coach Drew Torres resigns
- New fire station may be built in Brentwood
- We lost a champion for our students
- State of California reconsiders changes in Franks Tract
- Increased traffic expected near John Muir Parkway Extension project
- Liberty baseball team seeks new varsity baseball coach
- Free fishing derby for kids at Discovery Bay Marina
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.