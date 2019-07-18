Seen in the Caribbean

Photo courtesy of Brian Dicksa

The Press came along with the Dicksa, Modrall and Kanazah families, all from Discovery Bay, on a recent Caribbean cruise to celebrate Father’s Day, a graduation, two promotions, two birthdays and a 50th wedding anniversary. Thanks for making The Press a part of your family celebrations!

