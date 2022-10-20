Seen with The Press - Camp Menzies
Photo courtesy of Troop 33793

Local Girl Scout Troop 33793, under the leadership of Stacey Tuley and Nancy Easter, spent a recent fun-filled weekend at Camp Menzies in Arnold, California. The Scouts made sure to bring the latest copy of their hometown paper. The troop would like to thank everyone who bought cookies from them last spring. They were able to use the money raised from the cookie sale to pay for their weekend at the Sierra Nevada camp.

