Seen with The Press - Jordan

Jeff and Toni Allendorph went on a two-week trip to Jordan and Israel. They spent one day in Petra (Sela - Hebrew), Jordan, which was built by the Nabateans in about 300 BC. This picture is of The Treasury, one of the most photographed parts of the city. Around the 1st century BC the city was home to about 20,000 people. This was a bucket list trip for them.

