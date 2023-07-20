Seen with The Press in Alaska

The Press made its way to Alaska with Tony and Maria Busto, who were on an Alaskan cruise.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Do you think the recent advancements in A.I. are helping or harming us?
From the push of self-driving cars to ChatGPT and others like it, do you feel as if recent advancements in technology and artificial intelligence are helping us as a society or hurting us?
You voted:
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Lewis named new principal at Heritage High
- Two victims identified in Monday morning’s crash on Vasco Road
- Robbery attempt led to shooting death of 17-year-old in Brentwood
- Shooter identified, charged in death of 17-year-old in Brentwood
- BUSD changes school lunch policy for next academic year
- 17-year-old dead, one still hospitalized after Brentwood gun battle Friday
- One dead, two wounded in weekend Antioch shooting involving 70 gunshots
- Brentwood police arrest suspected burglar after he barricaded himself
- One killed in suspected weekend DUI crash on Byron Highway
- Area youth softball teams make history
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Super Warriors fan with Down Syndrome meets All-Star guard Curry
- [Photos] Antioch football summer camp aims at one goal this fall: Beat Pittsburg
- [Photos] Deer Valley rebuilding football culture
- [Photo] Supporting education for Liberty High musicians
- [Photos] Brentwood flocks downtown for Fourth of July
- [Photos] Police Activities League helps give skateboards to kids
- [Photos] Brentwood celebrates 75th anniversary in style
- [Photos] Oakley residents savor Summerfest in triple-digit heat
- [Photos] Illegal fireworks lit up July 4th sky, burned parts of East County
- [Photos] Antioch comes out strong for July 4th parade celebration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.