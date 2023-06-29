Seen with The Press in France
Submitted photo

Chris Zahnd of Brentwood was in France from June 1-14, spending five nights in Paris before going to the ‘world’s greatest car race’ at Le Mans. The 24 hours of Le Mans celebrated its 100th anniversary and Porsche’s 75th anniversary as a car brand. Zahnd is shown here at the Porsche hospitality tent at the Porsche Experience Center.

