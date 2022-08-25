Seen With The Press in San Francisco

The Girl Scout Troop 30001 recently brought The Press to San Francisco during its bridging Ceremony as they “bridge” to Cadets over the Golden Gate Bridge. In the photo, from left: Leean Hervey (troop leader), Lillian Glazier, Isabella Ellenberger, Charlotte Silva, Carmen Jose, Gabrielle Hervey, Taylor Giles, Ella Ausmus, Abeeha Scott and Olivia Salamy. Thank you for bringing The Press along for your ceremony.

