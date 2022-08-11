Presented by Kim Karr of #ICANHELP, the public seminar will offer tools for parents to monitor online safety for their kids, how being on the internet affects students, and ways parents can support their children’s presence on social media.
“We continue to host these parent events because we see that technology plays an ever-increasing role in the lives of our children,” said district Superintendent Dana Eaton. “We want to partner with parents to support our students’ online safety. Adults are often unaware or under-aware of all that children can and are utilizing their phones for.”
Adams principal Lauren Griggs said students need to know how to combat online bullying with a positive online presence. She said many students still feel the scars left by isolation during distance learning, and some need help reconnecting on campus.
“We are working with #ICANHELP to kick off the focus of our school year, and our theme is diversity, equity and inclusion for kids,” Griggs said. “After the pandemic last year, kids weren’t feeling like they belonged or connected. The pride in the school wasn’t there and some of the friendships weren’t there because they had been home for so long. It was almost like they weren’t sure how to interact with one another.”
Griggs said the school regularly receives calls from families saying students were being harassed or bullied online by others they considered friends.
“It was upsetting,” Griggs said. “So we use this to talk about wellness online and using power for positivity, but this seminar is for talking to parents about social media use and just how long the students are online.”
Griggs said she has found that 37% of district students said they felt they’d been bullied online, and of that group, 30% said it had happened more than once. Only one in 10 students said they would tell a trusted adult when this happens; the rest said they don’t know what to do.
Nationally, about 20 percent of students ages 12-18 said they have experienced bullying, according to stopbullying.gov.
“I’ll be attending as a parent myself and as an administrator, because I have two kids in middle school, and it’s always good to know what’s going on with our kids, and guide them as they go through that process,” Griggs said.
#ICANHELP was founded in 2013 by former teachers Karr (Excelsior Middle School in Byron) and Matt Soeth (Kimball High School in Tracy). It works with students to help them fight negativity, bullying, harassment and other problems they face on social media. Karr has offered presentations nationwide to students, staff and parents in an effort to make the internet a safer place.
The seminar will take place Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Adams Middle School, 401 American Ave., in Brentwood. For more information, call 925-513-6450.
