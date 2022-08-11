Social Media
Thaspol Sangsee // Shutterstock

The Brentwood Union School District will host a parent seminar on social media safety at Adams Middle School on Aug. 18.

Presented by Kim Karr of #ICANHELP, the public seminar will offer tools for parents to monitor online safety for their kids, how being on the internet affects students, and ways parents can support their children’s presence on social media.

“We continue to host these parent events because we see that technology plays an ever-increasing role in the lives of our children,” said district Superintendent Dana Eaton. “We want to partner with parents to support our students’ online safety. Adults are often unaware or under-aware of all that children can and are utilizing their phones for.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription