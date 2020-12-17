Sending a good night’s sleep
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Members of the group Seams to Help recently delivered 627 hand-sewn pillowcases to Operation Creekside in Brentwood. Operation Creekside will send the pillowcases, along with other supplies to military troops stationed both stateside and overseas. For more information or to donate, visit www.operationcreekside.org.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags