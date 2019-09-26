Some mornings, I wake up and take a moment or two to figure out what day of the week it is. After retirement, they all sort of blend together. Often, I ask Grandpa and he seems just as perplexed, but the beauty of retirement is the ability to ignore what day it is and enjoy whatever we choose to do. Of course, like everyone else, we have obligations and chores, but now laundry can be on Wednesday or Saturday or whenever we run low on clean unmentionables!
Retirement also grants us the ability to explore. It’s always fun to plan a big vacation and seek out exotic places, but for us, throwing some bags in the car and taking off to somewhere here in California, Nevada or another U.S. state is just as exciting and equally enjoyable.
Last week, we had the opportunity to visit Palm Desert and the surrounding towns. We ate our way through numerous new restaurants, shopped a little and visited with friends by the beautiful pool just across from our room. Everyone was extremely friendly, and even though it was off season, we were able to enjoy almost everything the area had to offer — including three-digit temperatures!
One day after our friends returned home, Grandpa and I headed to nearby Joshua Tree National Park. Although I had not packed hiking boots — mainly because I don’t have any — I was game to drive the park and see these trees for myself. I was truly impressed with the park, and I found the enormous rock formations mesmerizing. One in particular was the “Rock Person,” which looks exactly like a skull. Some even refer to it as Skull Rock. Other formations included the Three Sisters, Seal Rock, Pumpkin in Stone and Elephant Rock, all of which held up to their special names. These majestic formations have become known worldwide as a rock-climbing area, and we saw firsthand the many visitors indulging. I passed, but enjoyed watching their efforts immensely.
Joshua Tree National Park was established in 1936 to preserve a variety of plant and animal life unique to the area. We entered through the town of Joshua, where the famous trees dot the roadway to the park, and then exited at 29 Palms. The Joshua tree (Yucca brevifolia; a member of the Agave family) is extremely interesting. The trees and surrounding rock formations attract visitors from all over the world.
Some Joshuas have just one stalk and seem frail or to be dying, but when a flower is produced, new branches take off in other directions.
One area was abundant with these unusual trees creating the most stunning sight, and we learned a lot about the park just by reading and driving around. Threatened by nature, the hearty tree has many self-protective assets. Since the local wildlife make the seedlings a favorite snack, the tree will drop seeds into a protective bush, called a nurse plant, and if the sprout can survive two or three years, it’s spiky leaves can then resist the hungry animals. Wildfires can be extremely destructive, but again the Joshua tree is a survivor. Even if the main trunk burns, clones come up and the tree lives on. If there is a dead tree still standing, it becomes a nesting site for the local birds and a hiding place for desert creatures and insects. The tenacity of the tree is amazing, even through the snow of winter and the blazing heat of summer.
As we drove around and stopped for the usual Kodak moment, I experienced a calm I have not felt in quite a while. The graceful beauty of the trees and giant rocks were enhanced by the area’s near-total silence. Occasionally, we’d hear someone speak, but most visitors were in the same zone I was, enjoying the park’s serenity.
Grandpa and I were really glad we took this little side trip. There are so many places we can get to easily. We just plug in the GPS and head out. I’m not saying I won’t venture out a bit more, but with a wonderland of options locally or within driving distance, these jaunts have many benefits. I don’t have to weigh or pay for my luggage, and I can relax while Grandpa drives. Maybe the best part is having room in the car for all those T-shirts and other trinkets for the grandkids!
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
