As I sit here on the Sunday morning before Thanksgiving, waiting to join our family for a late lunch, I pondered what to write this year for my holiday article.
Of course, I wish all my family, friends and readers — whom I think of as family — a very Happy Thanksgiving. I also wish nobody goes hungry or is alone on Thursday. I love history and enjoy researching fun facts about anything, so it should be no surprise I opened my old pal Google and began looking for some interesting and fun facts about the holiday.
According to Webster’s Dictionary, the actual meaning of the word thanksgiving is the expression of gratitude, especially to God, as in, “He offered prayers in thanksgiving for his safe arrival.” Further, it means the act of giving thanks; grateful acknowledgment of benefits or favors, especially to God, and an expression of thanks. Seems pretty right on to me.
The holiday commemorates the first harvest festival celebrated by the Pilgrims in autumn of 1621, and is held in our country yearly, on the fourth Thursday in November. A similar holiday is held in Canada, usually on the second Monday in October. Because the migration was so difficult, many women settlers did not survive the journey, and historians believe there were only about five women at that first harvest festival. That might explain the lack of eating utensils.
The Thanksgiving feast is traditionally a holiday to give thanks for the food collected at the end of the harvest season. That, coupled with many other blessings we experience during the year, are the reasons we get together with loved ones and give our own form of thanks. Then we loosen our belts, turn the television on to watch football and giggle when Grandpa dozes off. Some of these more personal traditions are not cited on Google, I might add.
Statistics about Thanksgiving are also fun to share. Some report that there was actually very little — if any — turkey eaten at the first Thanksgiving. Venison, waterfowl, ham, lobster, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash were more dominant on that menu.
Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey, not the eagle, to be our national bird, although they don’t think that had anything to do with establishing the tradition of eating turkey. Can you imagine a turkey on the silver dollar, or worse ... eating Thanksgiving eagle?
It’s estimated that Americans consume over 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving, and we here in California eat the most by state. That’s quite a bit of tryptophan, which explains the naps, and the amazing number of Tupperware containers that give their lives each year for leftovers, never to be seen again in their home pantries!
Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s first meal in space after walking on the moon was foil packets with roasted turkey. The heaviest turkey on record, according to The Guinness Book of World Records, weighed 86 pounds. The average weighs 15 pounds. Female turkeys, called hens, do not gobble; only male turkeys gobble. Next time, when you are crossing Lone Tree near the hospital, remember the loud ones are the males.
We all have our traditions for this wonderful holiday. As a child, I went to my aunt and uncle’s apartment every year with a cast of thousands — or, at least, it felt that way when we began saying our goodbyes. Now, many decades later, Grandpa and I share our Thanksgiving with dear friends who are truly our family, too. There’s plenty of food and laughter as we all feel gratitude for being healthy and able to rejoice in our love for one another. Isn’t that what it’s all about?
No matter where you spend this Thanksgiving, or what your job is (I’m in charge of dessert), from my family and friends to you and yours: have a very happy and healthy Thanksgiving, filled with promises to be kind and to share your love with everyone. Peace!
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
