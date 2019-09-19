My first driver’s license was a small piece of heavy paper without my photo, or any other picture for that matter.
I still have that license for some reason, and I look at it occasionally and think, how did they really know it was me? Since that time, I have had to renew my license every five years, hoping I would not have to take any tests or wait in long and exasperating lines. Was I in the F group or the B? Would I take a decent photo?
Every California license expires on your birthday five years after it’s issued. You can renew your license up to six months before expiration and up to two months after it’s expired, but you cannot drive while it is past the renewal date. About two months prior to the expiration, you should receive a renewal notice in the mail from the California DMV. For an expired license, you can still renew online, in person or by mail. There are no late fees.
California requires drivers age 70 and older to renew their licenses in person and to take both a vision and written test. The written test, if necessary, includes questions on traffic laws and road signs. You must answer 18 out of 36 questions on the test and to pass you must get 15 of them correct.
They will direct you to a computer that goes pretty quickly, and if you don’t answer in time it will go to the next question and count the one you didn’t have time to answer as incorrect. I get very nervous at any test, but the timed ones really put me into orbit. I was told you can ask to have a written test in lieu of the computerized version, which I recommend.
For those under the age of 70 at the time of renewal, you can do so online, by mail or by phone if your driver license is expiring within 60 days; you will not be 70 years old or older when your current license expires; you are not currently on any type of driving probation or suspension; there are no violations on any written promise to appear in court within the past two years; you have not already received two consecutive five-year extensions by mail; and you do not have a license from more than one state or jurisdiction.
If you meet these criteria and have not gotten a notice to renew by mail, fill out a California Driver License Renewal by Mail Eligibility Information form (DL 410 FO). You can get this online at www.dmv.ca.gov.
Mail it to The Department of Motor Vehicles, P.O. Box 94290, Sacramento, California, 94290. Make sure you include a check for the license renewal fee with your driver’s license number in the memo line, and retain a copy for your records, just in case.
To renew online, you need access to the internet. In addition to this obvious contingency, you cannot have a change of address or a change of personal description, and you must have a verified Social Security number on record with the DMV and a valid credit card. Then, go to the website mentioned above and follow the directions for driver license renewal.
No matter which of the three methods of renewal you end up going with, just be sure you take care of your license renewal so you don’t risk driving without it.
The newest twist on driver’s licenses is the Real ID option. The operative word is ‘option,’ at this point. If you have a valid passport and don’t rely on your driver’s license to board an airplane, you are not mandated to get the Real ID. This may be different in the future, so keep your ears and eyes open to possible changes. If you want to continue to use a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, military ID or any other federally accepted identification to travel by air, you do not need to get a REAL ID. However, it is recommended.
If you do have to go to the DMV, make an appointment. It does not guarantee you will get right in, but it helps. Waiting is not in my wheelhouse, and sitting for hours while I wait not so patiently for my letter and number can be annoying, to say the least. I try to amuse myself by chatting with others who are also thrilled to spend a good deal of their day there.
Check your expiration year, since the day is always on your birthday. Give yourself plenty of time to renew within those last months. I just hope they let me keep the picture I have now, by the way!
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
