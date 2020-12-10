A few days ago, I had to go to the pharmacy to pick up a prescription. It was actually for Grandpa, but I offered to do the drive-thru thing, as it is safe and I didn’t have to go inside. Like always, I got dressed and covered my older and a little bit more wrinkled body with a pair of pants, a top and shoes; well, slippers really, but you get the point. My eyeglasses were on my face so that driving was safe, and I made sure my seatbelt was fastened, not only because it’s the smart thing to do, but also the law. Click it or ticket! These are basic precautions and necessary things to prevent not only laughter for me not wearing clothes, but to follow the rules that are there to protect me.
During the summer, nobody told me I had to wear sunscreen but common sense dictated that it would be a good idea. My family history includes some skin cancer issues, and I get checked yearly to remove any questionable things. Same attitude goes for a multitude of other necessary safeguards like using an umbrella in the pouring rain, putting on a warm jacket or coat when it’s cold and using a flashlight in the dark. Again, nobody has to tell me to do these things, I just know they are the right things to do for my protection and well-being. Makes sense, yes?
Like so many seniors, we stay indoors most of the time and socialize on Zoom or social media. Grandpa and I are still making our daily videos to amuse the masses and stay busy, but when we have to go out for supplies or a doctor visit, we wear a mask. I guess just like the pants that cover my booty, the mask is just another accessory that is mandatory by law but more importantly is something I do for myself and others. There is nothing, in my humble opinion, that makes it political or even too restrictive. It means I would not like to get sick or, heaven forbid, make someone else sick with this still-rampant and very mysterious virus. Too many opinions and not enough facts make it a no-brainer for me to be on the side of caution and just slap a piece of cloth over my nose and mouth. If I go to the store, I have to don the thing for about an hour, while my friend Cindy who works there all day has to wear one the whole time. Uncomfortable? Maybe a bit, but if she and others like her did not go to work and wear those masks, we would not have food to eat. Even as just a courtesy to her, I wear gladly one.
I know two sweet girls who work at the hospital. They are exhausted, stressed and do not like wearing those masks all day either. They have no choice! Again, if they can work a 10-hour shift or more, wearing not only a mask but full protective gear to make sure that we are cared for, then I can suck it up and mask up for that run to the bank or the postal annex.
It would be fine with me if the personal choice was that you protect only yourself with a face shield of some kind but it is consideration of my fellow human that I do so. If I got sick, I would be unhappy to say the least but if I gave it to someone else and the outcome was not good, I don’t see how I could ever forgive myself.
There seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines and medications on the horizon. The last nine months have been a challenge for everyone. The financial impact on many that are in small businesses or have been laid off from their jobs is devastating to say the least. Missing family members or being quarantined alone is mentally and emotionally taking its toll on so many. So, if wearing a face shield of some kind can lower the risk to yourself and to loved ones, I would assume it is worth it. It surely cannot hurt and maybe, just maybe, it will stop some of the spread. Please stay safe and well. Together we can beat this so that we can enjoy each other’s company once again.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
