Every year that I have had the privilege of writing for The Press, I’ve dedicated an article to Thanksgiving.
Some pieces had the history of the first celebration or perhaps a story or two about my family in Brooklyn and how we celebrated it all together at Aunt Tina and Uncle Maxie’s apartment. Squished into the living room like happy sardines, we looked forward to that evening for the company, the food and that amazing lemon meringue pie that only she could make. The table that barely fit over 25 of us was in the living room, and we kids had to crawl under the table to get out if the grownups were still chatting over coffee. It was always joyful, and I treasure the happy memories with gusto.
For the last few years, we were invited to our dear friend’s home to share Thanksgiving with them. Again, the evening was filled with laughter, great food and lots of love. Two families blended together by friendship over many years was the same as gathering with that family in Brooklyn. Two days ago, I received a beautiful Thanksgiving card from them saying we will return to our normal holiday next year, and I agreed wholeheartedly on that.
I recall one year that I did not know a soul in California, and I ate a tasty sandwich while I watched television. Not the best Thanksgiving I ever had, but I survived and then invited many “transplants” who had little or no family over to my small apartment for several years after that. Reminders of that tiny Brooklyn apartment that meant so much to me came flooding back.
This year, as we navigate the rules and precautions that we are taking with the pandemic still raging, I am truly thankful for a roof over my head, food to eat and a man that I am truly blessed to have in my life. We will enjoy some turkey and the fixins’ together and maybe share some of that food with neighbors who may be staying in alone. A little Thanksgiving DoorDash! I look forward to snuggling up on the couch, watching some movies or a show and making sure the phone calls, texts and Zooms are made to loved ones that we will definitely see again soon.
It has been a very long nine months as we hunker down for a while longer. Usually by now I am wrapping presents, decorating our tree and setting up food for an army of hungry grandkids. It feels like I am just running late on everything, but in reality, both Grandpa and I agreed here in this house, we will wait until it is really safe to have a big dinner party. For the first time in over 35 years, we will not be hosting Christmas Eve, but that is just paving the way for a lovely reunion soon with nobody missing from our table.
Whatever your feelings are about this uniquely strange time we find ourselves in, nobody can tell anyone else what is best for them. As a senior couple, we will take whatever precautions we feel are necessary to stay well and not be exposed to COVID-19. We will both continue to wear a mask when it is essential to venture out, to protect ourselves and others. That is our holiday gift to all.
With all of my heart I want to say happy and healthy Thanksgiving to everyone. May the day bring memories of safer times, and if you are gathering, know that I have you all in my thoughts for a safe and worry-free time. Happy Thanksgiving from Grandpa and me. Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
