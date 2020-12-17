Sometimes I have to take a step back, breathe and figure out what is truly important.
For the last nine months, I’ve felt like a bear, hibernating in a long, cold and frustrating winter. But we are quite different than the large furry animals that are fat and happy while they sleep their winters away without a care in the world. Our human world, on the other paw, has been laced with a bit of fear and a whole lot of worry. Oh, to be a bear for just a little while.
All of our personal journeys have taken a sharp turn to crazy town on this COVID train, but I decided months ago to use this incredibly bizarre period to find joy. Better yet, I decided to make the most of the time instead of fretting about it every day. Am I worried? Of course. But with my own version of extreme caution and safety protocol, I feel pretty confident that Grandpa and I have done everything we can to get through this together.
In the beginning of the pandemic, we watched the news a good part of our days. As the numbers soared and the news was grim, I noticed my own attitude taking a slight nose dive towards depression. Like a pilot in a plane that was losing altitude, I pulled back on my controls and began to level out. While it is important for me to know what is going on, and I am not one for sticking my head in the sand, I limited my news addiction to an hour a day. I focused on other things while still keeping informed.
Between Zooming with loved ones, catching up with old friends near and far, writing, establishing new friendships on Facebook, making our goofy music videos, keeping up with normal house chores and cooking more than I have done in decades, the days are not as long. In fact, they seem to go by quickly as I look at the clock and ask Grandpa, “Jeez, it’s 3:30 already?” Time for a nap!
The next hurdle of 2020 will be the vaccine issue. Just like masks, the vaccine is not political. It is a possible end to a very ugly time. While I myself will be glad to get one, I know that many, even some that I love dearly, are vehemently opposed to it. Nobody knows the long-term effects, the length of protection or lots of other issues. It is very new and longer trials were not an option if we are to have any hope of stopping the spread.
When I was a kid, my mom used to call me “spider child” when we had to go to Sabine the Doctor for an inoculation of any kind. My aunt and my mom would take my cousin David and me for a polio vaccine and all those other darts of pain I dreaded. My cousin, who was a month younger than me, went in first with his mom and he was out in 5 minutes, smiling and sucking on a lollypop. Me? It took my mom, my aunt and the doctor to hold my flailing arms and legs down. Ergo, the spider nickname began. To this day, I am not a fan of needles, and when I recently got my flu shot I envisioned my youth and maintained some adult decorum.
I don’t have the answers. Nobody can decide for anyone else when and if to get this vaccine. Like the masks and protocols of social distancing, there will be a lot of conversations over the next few months. Time will tell us the facts. I got in touch with a friend, a hero, who is a nurse treating COVID-19 patients. She was notified that she was going to get the vaccine, and I asked her how she felt. She told me that, although she was slightly nervous, she was more excited to see an end to a very long and harrowing time for everyone. She said being exposed everyday and possibly bringing it home to her family makes it her responsibility and privilege to get one. Her devotion to her patients has been limitless, so for her this is a beacon of hope. I applaud and support her unconditionally.
Grandpa and I, will gladly raise our arms trying our best not to get sick or worse, end up on a respirator. We do it for us, our family and friends that we hope to see again soon. If I sit still and calmly, maybe I will still get that lollypop! Stay safe and well.
Marla Luckhardt is a Brentwood resident who works with several local senior care and advocacy groups. Reach her at marla2054@aol.com.
