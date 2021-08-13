Owners Bryan and Michele Lucay no longer have to keep their excitement bottled up as their winery, Serendipity Cellars, had its grand opening on Aug. 11 with a small event attended by family and friends.
Although their wines have made appearances at events such as the Brentwood Wine Stroll earlier this year, the opening has been a long time coming, according to the Lucays. The winery is now open to the public for tastings on the second and last Saturdays of each month by reservation. Guests can buy Serendipity’s proprietary wines by the glass or by the bottle at the spacious bar area and enjoy their choice of indoor or outdoor seating. The family-friendly setting also includes recreational horseshoe pits and a spot to host food trucks during special events.
Owner Michele Lucay is eager to host a variety of events while also maintaining a relaxed atmosphere. She thinks of Serendipity not as a wedding venue but as a venue that does weddings, which will be limited to a small number each year. The property has plenty of spots perfect for capturing memorable photos, from the dock overlooking the water feature to the shade beneath the willow trees.
Serendipity Cellars is located at 1600 Chestnut St. just outside downtown Brentwood. More information including a list of upcoming events and signup for their wine club can be found online at https://serendipitycellars.wine/.
