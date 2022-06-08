Sharanya Sinha of Garin Elementary School

Photo courtesy of Valerie Kolo

Sharanya Sinha of Garin Elementary School recently won the school’s Fifth Grade Science Narrative Fiction and Fantasy Writing Award. The school’s fifth-grade teacher team of Janelle McNabb and Arianna Maggiore and Lisette Rodriguez created the contest amongst the four classes. The teacher team selected the top three essays, before Vice Principal Melissa "Missy" Warner chose the winner. To read Sharanya’s piece, The Land of Water, click the link below.

