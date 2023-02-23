Writers have the ability to share their outlooks through storytelling. Yet, working as student journalists, writers can go beyond the surface and tell the stories they believe matter most to invoke change.

If you love interacting with your community and sharing their stories, the Brentwood Youth Press is the perfect place to start.

The Youth Press is a student-run organization under the Brentwood Press. The team is made up of volunteer high school and college writers who publish monthly newsletters for the community.

