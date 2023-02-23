Writers have the ability to share their outlooks through storytelling. Yet, working as student journalists, writers can go beyond the surface and tell the stories they believe matter most to invoke change.
If you love interacting with your community and sharing their stories, the Brentwood Youth Press is the perfect place to start.
The Youth Press is a student-run organization under the Brentwood Press. The team is made up of volunteer high school and college writers who publish monthly newsletters for the community.
They meet via Zoom to brainstorm and pitch ideas each month, in addition to possibly being featured on the Press’ website or print edition newspaper.
The team is full of creative minds from Heritage, Liberty, and Freedom high schools, who have all had their work published on the Youth Press website. They are routinely working with the Youth Press editorial team to improve their reporting skills for each month’s newsletter. Made up of three Los Medanos College students, Aliyah Ramirez is the managing editor, Muskaan Adeel is photography editor, and Alexis Ramirez is the graphic designer.
As a paper representative of the community’s youth, the Youth Press aspires to have young voices heard – covering community events, global issues, arts and entertainment, columns and more. However, writing is not the only way to tell a story. Those interested in joining can also compose visual media for articles with the photography editor, or help create design layouts with the graphic designer.
Have your work shared through social media, digital newsletters, publications, and more.
If you are interested in joining the Youth Press team, it takes only a few steps. Just contact the editorial team at youthpresseditors@gmail.com, give a brief introduction, and attach two of your best stories.
