She wrote the book on East County history

Kathy Leighton spent decades tracking down history. In the wake of her passing on March 4, others started noting her impact on local history.
Leighton spent more than 40 years compiling the written and oral histories of the East Contra Costa County area and its people. She could often be found holding court in the “game room” at her Byron home, pouring bottomless cups of coffee and spinning yarns with enough vigor to entice her multi-generational listeners. Leighton also committed these histories to the page in numerous publications including her book titled Footprints in the Sand, the second edition still available through the East Contra Costa Historical Society (ECCHS).
Chantelle Leighton, her daughter, said recently, “My mother was solid and unwavering in her political beliefs, very quick witted and well informed. It was of the utmost importance to her to give back to the community. Although she was kind and patient my mother didn’t coddle her kids, she raised an army of them. Being with her was always the most interesting place to be. A few years back, somebody asked me if I ever went to camp and my response was, ’My house was camp.’ It was not uncommon for her to cram 10 children in a station wagon and head out on an adventure for a few weeks. She had a home filled with friends, family, and laughter. She was a great artist, poet and writer. And always encouraged us to find our voice. She will be missed but her life was most definitely a life well lived.”
Steve Verduzco, a volunteer at the Historical Society’s Museum on Sellers Avenue, said recently, “the biggest thing about Kathy was when I wanted to know an answer to a question about the history of Brentwood I went by the ECCHS and was told to come in on a Monday and ask for Kathy Leighton. Kathy sat me down inside and started to talk about the history of Brentwood… I learned that day that it’s not where you get the information, it’s who you get your information from. From that day forward I have been going into the ECCHS every Monday just to talk to Kathy and learn, as well as read all the information. I didn’t need to read anything when Kathy was around because she knew everything, but Kathy encouraged me to do research on my own and I’m glad she did. I was happy that the new Resource Room was named after Kathy Leighton. She deserved it and much more.”
Shirley McCall, Leighton’s first cousin, noted recently, “She had so many recollections in her memory bank about old timers in Byron, local ‘characters,’ about when and why the history of East County developed, etc. I used to beg her to put a tape recorder in her car and record those memories, many of which were not written down anywhere but in her brain. Alas, I don’t think she heeded my plea. I miss her.”
When Leighton wrote “Footprints in the Sand” 20 years ago, she could have scarcely imagined that the original edition would become a collector’s item with the leather-bound book sometimes selling for $300. Leighton’s roots in East County ran deep, making her an ideal candidate to document the region’s history. Her mother’s family settled close to what is now the Los Vaqueros Reservoir in the 1860s, and her father’s family settled on land now home to the Byron Airport. Leighton’s foray into writing started with genealogy research into her own family history. “I couldn’t collect information about my family without collecting everyone else, and I couldn’t bring myself to throw anything away,” she explained in a Press interview. “Before I knew it, I had 240 binders of East County history. Those 240 binders are what started the (East Contra Costa Historical Society) resource center.”
The book was published by local author and fellow historian Carol Jensen through her company, Byron Hot Springs. “To say the least, the original edition is rare,” said Jensen. “Kathy and I have been friends forever, and she’s been kicking this around forever. If you want to delve into local history, it’s pretty much Kathy’s book. What else is out there? Between Brentwood and Oakley, you’ve got 100,000 people, many of whom haven’t got a clue about local history.”
“One thing I figured out is that, wherever you live, if you kick over the right rocks, you’re going to find something interesting under it. East County is no exception,” Leighton said. “We’ve accumulated lots and lots of stuff.”
A celebration of Leighton’s life, in the form of a good old-fashioned Leighton barbecue is at noon on Sunday, May 21, (the day after the Liberty Union High School reunion 1906-1965) at the East Contra Costa Historical Society, 33890 Sellers Ave., in Brentwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.