She wrote the book on East County history

LEIGHTON

Kathy Leighton spent decades tracking down history. In the wake of her passing on March 4, others started noting her impact on local history.

Leighton spent more than 40 years compiling the written and oral histories of the East Contra Costa County area and its people. She could often be found holding court in the “game room” at her Byron home, pouring bottomless cups of coffee and spinning yarns with enough vigor to entice her multi-generational listeners. Leighton also committed these histories to the page in numerous publications including her book titled Footprints in the Sand, the second edition still available through the East Contra Costa Historical Society (ECCHS).

Chantelle Leighton, her daughter, said recently, “My mother was solid and unwavering in her political beliefs, very quick witted and well informed. It was of the utmost importance to her to give back to the community. Although she was kind and patient my mother didn’t coddle her kids, she raised an army of them. Being with her was always the most interesting place to be. A few years back, somebody asked me if I ever went to camp and my response was, ’My house was camp.’ It was not uncommon for her to cram 10 children in a station wagon and head out on an adventure for a few weeks. She had a home filled with friends, family, and laughter. She was a great artist, poet and writer. And always encouraged us to find our voice. She will be missed but her life was most definitely a life well lived.”

