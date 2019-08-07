Shirley Ann Foundation

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Mary Norcross, Tim Simmons, Christina Donzelli, Carisa Zink, John Zink and Carol Patterson gathered for a photo after the Shirley Ann Foundation presented a $20,000 donation to Norcross and Patterson as representatives of Shepherd's Gate in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Carissa and John Zink are co-founders of the Shirley Ann Foundation and the money was raised through a gala event held in June. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

Mary Norcross, Tim Simmons, Christina Donzelli, Carisa Zink, John Zink and Carol Patterson gather after the Shirley Ann Foundation presented a $20,000 donation to Norcross and Patterson of Shepherd's Gate in Brentwood, Thursday, Aug. 1. Carisa and John Zink co-founded the Shirley Ann Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping women and children struggling with addiction, abuse and homelessness. 

