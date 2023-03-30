Sibling duo cleans up after the dead

BRENTWOOD – After spending the first three decades of their professional lives working behind a desk as a banker and as an analyst, Mary and Mike McIntosh were ready for a change of scenery.

In May 2016, the sibling duo left their office jobs and started the Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners Inc., (DCSC) a company that cleans up crime scenes, mainly scenes of death.

“I didn’t know if I would be okay with gore,” Mike McIntosh said. “And then it just happened. I started my first job and you just get used to it.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription