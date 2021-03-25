Oakley’s Recreation Department presents Young Rembrandts live, online, cartoon classes.
These fun virtual sessions will bring out your child’s inner artist in a creative way.
Classes are Thursdays, from 3 to 4 p.m., beginning April 15. Each lesson is an hour of guided drawing, coloring, and a lot of learning. Learning to draw can be fun, especially as kids create silly cartoon characters and funny expressions.
For more information or to register, visit http://bit.ly/2NxK3nv.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.