An evening of discussion and inclusion will be the topic of the upcoming virtual Youth Commission Teen Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m.
The event was developed by the youth commission’s diversity, equality and inclusion subcommittee and is open to the public.
“We hope to provide marginalized communities, particularly young people in Brentwood, the opportunity to speak their minds on issues regarding equity in our city,” said commissioner Ryan Raimondi. “The town hall will consist of a brief introduction of our mission (statement), and then we will ask a series of questions for public feedback. By identifying a consensus on issues in Brentwood, we hope to seek out solutions within our commission and draft recommendations to the council and city.”
To sign up for the virtual event, brentwoodca.gov/youthmeetingonline.
Password: Welcome1
