Residents are invited to spread a little holiday cheer this season to seniors in the community through the Senior Holiday Card Campaign, sponsored by Brentwood Strong, City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Senior Citizens Club. The goal is to collect a total of 300 holiday cards to distribute to seniors over 70.
For many seniors, the holidays can be a difficult time and with the addition of COVID-19 this year, isolation has become much worse.
Cards can be bought or homemade and should remain unsealed in the envelope with no address or return address. Be sure to include an upbeat message inside the card and sign it; use a gender-neutral greeting and don’t include photographs or candy.
Cards can be delivered to the drop box at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak St. by Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
