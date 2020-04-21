John Muir Outpatient Clinic

Photo courtesy of Ben Drew 

John Muir’s Outpatient Center posted some heartfelt thanks on the lawn of its Brentwood location this week. The message, crafted by Sign Gypsies, speaks to the community and John Muir's ongoing support and appreciation for those local heroes on the front lines of the pandemic.

