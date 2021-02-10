Kristi and Maverick Anderson

Kristi and Maverick Anderson enjoy the fountain as unseasonably warm, clear weather brought a large crowd to the Brentwood Farmers Market in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2021

Kristi and Maverick Anderson enjoy the downtown fountain as unseasonably warm, clear weather brought a large crowd to the Brentwood Farmers Market, Saturday, Feb. 6

[Photos] Sunshine and the Brentwood Farmers Market

