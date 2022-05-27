The Oakley City Council recently authorized funding that allows Oakley residents to have one free week of summer camp per child. Registration is now open. All residents need to do is fill out a registration form and email it to rec1@ci.oakley.ca.us.
Standard fees apply for any additional sessions parents may want to register their children for and those registrations can be completed at www.ci.oakley.ca.us/registration. Registration for non-residents will open on Friday, May 27.
Summer camp sessions have filled up quickly but there is still space in the camp for grades 6th-11th., city officials said.
All of the younger kid sessions are full; however, parents can still add to the waitlist for the younger age camps, city officials said.
