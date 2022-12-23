Silvergate Apartments raises $1,000 for community chest

The new SILVERGATE apartments showed off their support for the community by donating $1,000 to the Brentwood Regional Community Chest this week. Leasing agent, Jennifer Mercado and Property manager, Nicole Terrell shown here, passing the check to Brentwood Regional Community Chest board members, Lillian Pierce, Jane Rodriguez and Dirk Zeigle. The SILVERGATE apartments are located at 1290 Business Center Drive in Brentwood. www.thesilvergate.com 

