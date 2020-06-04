East County is home to several unique wineries whose tasting rooms have been closed due to restrictions put in place to ease the spread of COVID-19.
Closed tasting rooms do not mean residents are limited to grocery store wine — most of the area’s wine makers are still shipping wine and filling orders curbside. Some have even become a little more creative.
Petersen Vineyards in Knightsen is offering by-appointment Zoom tastings with vineyard owner Peter Petersen. Participants can choose wines to sample, schedule a Zoom call, then pick up their bottles and enjoy a unique one-on-one experience with Petersen.
“We would gladly be willing to do virtual Zoom wine tastings,” he said. “We are staying in touch with customers by being able to be open for wine pickups Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m. We also have a cherry farm at the winery and are open on the weekends for U-pick cherries along with different food trucks for a food option.”
Over in Byron, Michelle Campos of Campos Family Vineyards said she and her team are busy cooking up ways to stay in touch with community. One of their new activities is a SIP Sampler, a trio of small bottles of the vineyard’s new releases.
“The bottles are each a full glass pour,” said Campos. “People can pick up a SIP Sampler, take it home and sign up for an online tasting.”
Campos Vineyards has also been home to twice-monthly buy-and-fly events, where patrons can preorder Campos wine and pizza from Soleil Wood Fired Pizza, then drive through to pick up their order. The events also include a dessert stand and live music. Campos said the events have been popular, and she is grateful for the community’s support.
“We are all just trying to be creative,” she added.
For more information about Petersen Vineyards or to schedule a tasting, call 925-890-4841 or visit http://petersenvineyards.com.
For more information on Campos Family Vineyards, the SIP Sampler or buy-and-fly events, call 925-308-7693 or visit https://camposfamilyvineyards.com.
